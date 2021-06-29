Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of June 29, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 29, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

small arms – near Vodyane, Novotoshkivske,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR









