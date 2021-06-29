Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of June 29, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 29, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
small arms – near Vodyane, Novotoshkivske,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
Tags: avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR history of ukraine hutir vilnuy krasnogorivka luhansk oblast novomykhaylivka NSC orikhove pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine ukraine history verkhnyotoretske war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve