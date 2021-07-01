Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 1, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 1, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novgorodske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoselivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Orikhove,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4, Pivdenne, Vodyane (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novgorodske, Krasnogorivka, Pivdenne,

APCs – in Novgorodske,

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

small arms – near Vodyane, Orikhove,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR









