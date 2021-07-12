Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 12, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 12, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoselivka, Shyrokino,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near New York, Avdyivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times), Avdyivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

