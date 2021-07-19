Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 19, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 19, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 18. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

small arms – near Chermalyk, Vodyane, Pisky (3 times),

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

