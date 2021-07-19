Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 19, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 19, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 18. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,
UAVs – in Luhansk region,
small arms – near Chermalyk, Vodyane, Pisky (3 times),
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR history of ukraine hutir vilnuy krasnogorivka luhansk oblast novomykhaylivka NSC orikhove pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine ukraine history verkhnyotoretske war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve