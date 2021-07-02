Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 2, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 2, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 26 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Avdyivka (8 times), Starognativka (3 times),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (8 times), Starognativka (3 times), Shyrokino (2 times), Talakivka, Vodyane,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (8 times), Starognativka (3 times), Shyrokino (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk (2 times), Pavlopil, Opytne,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Shyrokino (2 times), Svitlodarsk (2 times), Pavlopil,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (8 times), Novotoshkivske,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (8 times), Svitlodarsk (2 times), Pavlopil, Zaytseve, Novooleksandrivka,

UAVs – near Zolote-4,

small arms – near Opytne, Pobedy, Novotoshkivske,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: