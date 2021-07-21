Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 21, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 21, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 21. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (4 times), Zaytseve (2 times), Vodyane,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (4 times), Maryinka, Starognativka, Pisky, Prychepilivka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (4 times),
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pisky,
APCs – near Hranitne,
UAVs – in Luhansk region, Pisky,
small arms – near Avdyivka (4 times), Maryinka, Prychepilivka,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
(3) 1 violation from the Russian forces side was reported as of 7 a.m. this morning. The enemy fulfilled attack upon Ukrainian troops positions in the area of Avdyivka with the use of easel anti-tank grenade launchers, manual anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.