Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 23, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 23, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 21. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

grenade launchers – near Pisky,

small arms – near Pisky,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 1 time as of 7 a.m. this morning, i.e.forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Opytne,

EMPR

