Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 24, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 24, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 21. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Opytne, Pisky,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Krasnogorivka, Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Katerynivka, Pavlopil, Maryinka,

high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka,

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

small arms – near Katerynivka,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 2 times as of 7 a.m. this morning, i.e.

anti-tank rocket systems – near Novooleksandrivka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

