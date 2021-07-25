Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 25, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 25, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 21. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,
anti-tank rocket complex – near Novooleksandrivka, Zolote-4,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Shyrokino, Novotoshkivske, New York,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Shyrokino,
high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne, Shyrokino,
UAVs – in Luhansk region,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.
(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 1 time near Novozvanivka with the use of APCs, automatic easel grenade launchers and high caliber machine guns (as of 7 a.m. this morning).avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR history of ukraine hutir vilnuy krasnogorivka luhansk oblast novomykhaylivka NSC orikhove pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine ukraine history verkhnyotoretske war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve