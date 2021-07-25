Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 25, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 25, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 21. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Novooleksandrivka, Zolote-4,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Shyrokino, Novotoshkivske, New York,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Shyrokino,

high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne, Shyrokino,

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 1 time near Novozvanivka with the use of APCs, automatic easel grenade launchers and high caliber machine guns (as of 7 a.m. this morning).

EMPR

