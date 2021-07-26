Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 26, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 26, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 21. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near New York (4 times),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near New York (4 times),
anti-tank rocket complex – near
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near New York (4 times), Pivdenne,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka, Krymske, Prychepilivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka, Prychepilivka,
APCs – near Novozvanivka,
UAVs – in Luhansk region,
small arms – near Prychepilivka,
(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 3 times today (as of 7 a.m.) with the following types of weaponry:
anti-tank rocket complex – near Pisky,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers and high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,
