Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 26, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 26, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 21. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near New York (4 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near New York (4 times),

anti-tank rocket complex – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near New York (4 times), Pivdenne,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka, Krymske, Prychepilivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka, Prychepilivka,

APCs – near Novozvanivka,

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

small arms – near Prychepilivka,

(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 3 times today (as of 7 a.m.) with the following types of weaponry:

anti-tank rocket complex – near Pisky,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers and high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Prychepilivka.

EMPR

Tags: