Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 27, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 21. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Halytsinivka, Starognativka,
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane, Starognativka,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane, Opytne, Starognativka,
anti-tank rocket complex – near Vodyane,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Avdyivka, Pivdenne, Kamyanka, Shyrokino,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Prychepilivka, Pivdenne, Shyrokino,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Pivdenne,
UAVs – in Donetsk and Luhansk regions,
(2) 7 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 2 times today (as of 7 a.m.) with the following types of weaponry:
