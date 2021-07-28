Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 28, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 28, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 28. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4, Vodyane,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Katerynivka, Kamyanka,
small arms – near Katerynivka, Kamyanka,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.
(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 3 times today (as of 7 a.m.) with the following types of weaponry:
near Zaytseve – forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, automatic easel grenade launchers, manual anti-tank grenade launchers, high caliber machine guns and small arms;
near Pisky and Vodyane – forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers;
Photo credits: time.comTags: avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR history of ukraine hutir vilnuy krasnogorivka luhansk oblast novomykhaylivka NSC orikhove pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine ukraine history verkhnyotoretske war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve