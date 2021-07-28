Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 28, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 28, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 28. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4, Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Katerynivka, Kamyanka,

small arms – near Katerynivka, Kamyanka,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

(3) Russian forces violated ceasefire 3 times today (as of 7 a.m.) with the following types of weaponry:

near Zaytseve – forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, automatic easel grenade launchers, manual anti-tank grenade launchers, high caliber machine guns and small arms;

near Pisky and Vodyane – forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers;

