Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 31, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 31, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of July 28. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
UAVs – in Luhansk region,
small arms – near Vodyane,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.