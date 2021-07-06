Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of July 6, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 6, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pisky,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times), near Novotoshkivske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times), near Novotoshkivske,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Chermalyk,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novozvanivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Zolote-4 (2 times), Pisky, Prychepylivka, Krymske,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

