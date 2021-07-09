Russia and Ukraine war news: daily updates as of July 9, 2021

Russia and Ukraine war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky (3 times), Nevelske, Prychepylivka, Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky (3 times), Vodyane (2 times), Opytne, Novozvanivka,

small arms – near Pisky (3 times), Vodyane (2 times), Novozvanivka, Maryinka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: