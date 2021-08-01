Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 1, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 1, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 1. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (4 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane (4 times), Shumy, Novoluhanske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane (4 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (4 times),

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

small arms – near Vodyane (4 times),

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

