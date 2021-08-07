Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 7, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 7, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Novotoshkivske, Katerynivka (2 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Katerynivka (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Katerynivka (2 times),

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske, Katerynivka (2 times),

(2) No casual cases as well as no wounded in actions reported in the war zone in eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

