Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 8, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 8, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4,
anti-tank rocket complex – near Pisky,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske, Zolote-4,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shumy, Krymske, Zolote-4,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Nevelske,
high caliber machine guns – near Nevelske, Krymske,
UAVs – in Luhansk region,
small arms – near Shumy, Nevelske, Zolote-4,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in action and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.