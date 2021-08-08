Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 8, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 8, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Pisky,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske, Zolote-4,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shumy, Krymske, Zolote-4,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Nevelske,

high caliber machine guns – near Nevelske, Krymske,

UAVs – in Luhansk region,

small arms – near Shumy, Nevelske, Zolote-4,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in action and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

