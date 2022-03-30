War news: situation in the hot regions of Ukraine

Russia – Ukraine operational situation from the hot regions of Ukraine.







▪ Donetsk region. The hostile fire continues along the entire contact line. In the morning, Russian airstrikes have been launched against Maryinka and Novomykhailivka. Then Russian artillery has begun shelling ​​these settlements. The enemy has been shelling Avdiivka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, their suburbs, and Ocheretyne community since nightfall. There are civilian casualties.

▪ Luhansk region. The shelling of Lysychansk continues. The Russians have destroyed the kindergarten. Information about the victims is being clarified.

▪ Rivne region. Rescuers have been fighting the fires caused by a missile strike on the oil depot for two days. The fire has been localized. The fire is not spreading. Firefighters are extinguishing one of the fire seats.

▪ Khmelnytsky region. Russia’s cruise missile flying into civilian infrastructure has been shot down. At night three airstrikes hit the industrial facilities of Khmelnytsky region.

▪ In Mykolaiv, search and rescue operations are continuing in the Regional State Administration building hit by the Russian missile. The bodies of fourteen dead were removed from the rubble; 36 people were injured.

▪ Kharkiv region. Artillery shelling of Saltivka, Oleksiyivka, Kholodna Hora, HTZ, Chuguyiv, and Derhachi districts. The shelling caused fires in Kyiv, Shevchenkivskyi districts and Saltivka. Residential houses, shopping and other facilities of civil infrastructure have been damaged. There are no casualties.

▪ Active battles continue in the Izium sector, Kharkiv region. During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 1 enemy fighter and 1 drone. According to representatives of the City Council, MP Anatoliy Fomichevsky escorted the occupiers and showed them an unprotected road to Izium. Tthe city is completely blocked, there is no delivery of humanitarian aid there.

▪ Chernihiv region. The Russians continue shelling Chernihiv; they struck Nizhyn. The promised decreased intensity of hostilities in this sector is not observed.

▪ Kherson region. The enemy has fired on the civilian facilities in Novovorontsovka, having damaged residential and farm buildings. In Kherson, the occupiers abducted Serhiy Chudynovych, OCU priest, local volunteer and public figure.

EMPR

