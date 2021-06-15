Ukraine and Russia war updates: daily briefings as of June 15, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 15, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane (3 times), Novotoshkivske, Pavlopil,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane (3 times), Luhanske (2 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Vodyane (3 times), Luhanske (2 times), Pavlopil,

high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (3 times), Luhanske (2 times), Pavlopil,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian troops for the last day.

