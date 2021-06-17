Ukraine and Russia war updates: daily briefings as of June 17, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 17, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zaytseve, Talakivka, Novoselivka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times), Vodyane, Novgorodske, Luhanske,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times), Vodyane, Luhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,
APCs- near Novgorodske,
small arms – near Vodyane, Novotoshkivske,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.
