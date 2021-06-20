Ukraine and Russia war updates: daily briefings as of June 20, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 20, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske, Avdyivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske, Vodyane,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novotoshkivske,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,

UAVs – near Zaytseve, Zhovte,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske, Vodyane,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR









Tags: