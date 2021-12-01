Home NEWS OCCUPIED CRIMEA Another 13 planes were arrested for flying illegally to the occupied Crimea

Another 13 planes were arrested for flying illegally to the occupied Crimea

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), 13 passenger aircrafts of the Russian Smartavia airline have been arrested.



This is reported  on the SBU official website.

The planes violated the procedure for entering and exiting the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Thus, they acted in violation of international flights regulations and illegally transported people across the state border of Ukraine. 

The arrest was imposed within the criminal proceedings opened under 4 articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Art. 111 (high treason);
  • Parts 2, 3 of Art. 332 (illegal movement of persons across the state border of Ukraine);
  • Part 2 of Art. 332-1 (violation of the procedure for entering and exiting the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine);
  • Art. 334 (violation of international flights regulations).

The pre-trial investigation found that currently 37 Russian airlines operate regular flights to the annexed peninsula in violation of Ukrainian legislation. 

Appropriate arrest and further investigation will make it possible to restrict the flights of these air carriers, including to European countries.

Previously, the SBU arrested 249 Russian aircrafts carrying out regular passenger flights to the temporarily occupied peninsula in violation of international flight regulations and Ukrainian legislation. 

Source: sprotyv

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

