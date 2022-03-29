Crimean Tatars are forcibly sent to war with Ukraine, Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova reports.







According to ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova, the occupied Crimea started a conscription campaign ahead of schedule.

Men of conscription age try to leave the peninsula through the Russian Federation, as the road to the mainland of Ukraine is closed.

Among those forcibly sent to the war with Ukraine are Crimean Tatars, who cannot lay down their arms because of threats to use force against their families.

Denisova reminded that forced mobilization is prohibited by international humanitarian law, Article 51 IV of the Geneva Convention.

It should be noted that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that an average of 50 to 100 wounded aggressors arrive at the hospital of the occupied Crimea every day.

