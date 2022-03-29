Home » Crimean Tatars are forcibly sent to war with Ukraine

Crimean Tatars are forcibly sent to war with Ukraine

, 0

Crimean Tatars are forcibly sent to war with Ukraine, Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova reports.



According to ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova, the occupied Crimea started a conscription campaign ahead of schedule.

Men of conscription age try to leave the peninsula through the Russian Federation, as the road to the mainland of Ukraine is closed.

Among those forcibly sent to the war with Ukraine are Crimean Tatars, who cannot lay down their arms because of threats to use force against their families.

Denisova reminded that forced mobilization is prohibited by international humanitarian law, Article 51 IV of the Geneva Convention.

It should be noted that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that an average of 50 to 100 wounded aggressors arrive at the hospital of the occupied Crimea every day.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?