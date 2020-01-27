EU will expand sanctions against Russia over “elections” in occupied Crimea

The European Union will expand its sanctions in response to the “local elections” held by Russia in occupied Crimea last September.









“Tomorrow, the EU will add 7 more people to its list of sanctions against those who undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity. G7 promoted and participated in the “local elections” held by Russia in occupied (ed.) Crimea in September,” the journalist wrote.

It should be reminded that on September 8 last year, a single voting day – the so-called “local elections” were held in Russia and in the annexed Crimea.

Later, the European Union said it did not recognize the so-called “elections” in Russia-occupied Crimea.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystayko at the meeting in the format “Ukraine + Group of Friends of Ukraine in the EU” held at the EU Council on Foreign Affairs in Luxembourg last October called on his foreign counterparts to extend personal sanctions in response to the “local elections” held by Russia in the occupied Crimea .

EMPR

Source: unn

