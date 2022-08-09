Russia began to connect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant to Crimea

Energoatom President Petro Kotin announced that the Russian Federation is going to reconnect the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to the Russian energy system.

The Rosatom personnel transferred a special program to the station for reconnection of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to Crimea. The prerequisite is damage to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant communication lines with the energy system of Ukraine. In order to switch the nuclear power plant to Crimea, the occupiers need to completely de-energize it and the entire south of Ukraine – the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Then they will connect these regions to the substation in Dzhankoi, then to the Kakhovka substation, and then they will reconnect the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

▪ Rushists have already damaged three lines of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. Currently, the station operates with one power output line. If the Russian Federation implements the plan, it will no longer be possible to connect the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to the Ukrainian energy system. It will remain on the Russian frequency.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest in Europe and the sixth in the world. It consists of six power units of 1 million kW each. The total capacity of the power plant is 6,000 MW.

