Home » Russia began to connect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant to Crimea

Russia began to connect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant to Crimea

, 0

Energoatom President Petro Kotin announced that the Russian Federation is going to reconnect the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to the Russian energy system.

The Rosatom personnel transferred a special program to the station for reconnection of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to Crimea. The prerequisite is damage to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant communication lines with the energy system of Ukraine. In order to switch the nuclear power plant to Crimea, the occupiers need to completely de-energize it and the entire south of Ukraine – the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Then they will connect these regions to the substation in Dzhankoi, then to the Kakhovka substation, and then they will reconnect the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. 

▪ Rushists have already damaged three lines of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. Currently, the station operates with one power output line. If the Russian Federation implements the plan, it will no longer be possible to connect the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to the Ukrainian energy system. It will remain on the Russian frequency.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest in Europe and the sixth in the world. It consists of six power units of 1 million kW each. The total capacity of the power plant is 6,000 MW.

EMPR

Tags:
Share this:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?