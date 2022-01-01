Russian FSB attempts to create an agent network among the Crimean Tatars

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation attempts to recruit Crimean Tatars, intimidating and torturing them. This was stated by head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov.







The Russian occupiers tried to recruit resident of the peninsula Kurtumer Chalgozov, who in December 2021, had been arrested in his own house in the occupied Crimea, taken to an unknown location and, forced to sign the consent to cooperation with the FSB under threat of imprisonment. “We will make sure that you are imprisoned for seducing minors – from 15 to 20 years old,” Chalgozov spoke publicly about their threats, censor.net reports.

Another arrested activist, Nariman Ametov, said in his video that he had been subjected to electric shocks.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, called these actions the consistent strategy of the occupiers.

“The greater number of tortures indicates that the Russian occupiers view them as an opportunity to create their own agent network among the Crimean Tatar people. However, courageous actions of Nariman Ametov and Chalgozov left them with no hope for this,” commented Refat Chubarov.

In both instances, the occupation authorities first tried to link men’s cases to the proceedings against first deputy head of the Mejlis, Nariman Dzhelyal. He participated in the summit of the Crimean platform in Kyiv, and after returning to the occupied Crimea, he was accused of sabotage. The men were tortured, and offered to cooperate with them.

According to Nariman Dzhelyal’s defender Nikolai Polozov, only the publicity of such cases can draw the attention of the international community to them.

“I’m afraid this is not the first and not the last case. And this will be repeated, unfortunately, as long as the Russian authorities feel impunity. But we see that the civilized world is not yet ready to talk about protecting human rights in Crimea. The maximum is an expression of deep concern, which is not enough to stop this conveyor of tortures,” Nikolai Polozov noted.

EMPR

Tags: