Ukraine sends its seventh notice to the International Criminal Court concerning forcibly displaced Crimeans

Ukraine has forwarded another notice to the International Criminal Court concerning the forcible displacement of civilians from the occupied Crimea to the mainland of Ukraine.

This was reported by a lawyer of the Regional Center for Human Rights Vitaliy Nabukhotnyi at a briefing on the submission of the seventh notice to the International Criminal Court, UNN correspondent reports.

“We are here today to discuss the latest notice, which was forwarded to the International Criminal Court, with the Prosecutor’s Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Recently, this notice has been submitted to the ICC Prosecutor’s Office, and it relates in particular to an evidence base on the forced displacement of civilians from the occupied Crimea to the mainland of Ukraine, in the context of internally displaced persons,” said Vitaliy Nabukhotnyi.

He added that the notice to the ICC was based on the analysis of interrogation reports collected by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

“Of 1,000 documents, about 60 reports and excerpts from them were selected and sent to the International Criminal Court. These reports, in particular, relate to various reasons why the victims of forced displacement moved from Crimea to the mainland of Ukraine,” said Nabukhotnyi.

He added that the notice also contained data from open sources, which were analyzed in detail, as well as data from regulatory acts.

We will remind that the UN court is expected to begin the investigation of annexation of Crimea this year.

