Home » 18 Ukrainians infected with COVID-19 are being treated abroad, 155 – on quarantine

18 Ukrainians infected with COVID-19 are being treated abroad, 155 – on quarantine

, 0

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as of the morning of March 23, 18 Ukrainians infected with COVID-19 are being treated abroad.

18 Ukrainians are currently being treated outside our state, according to the ministry’s operational information.

5 Ukrainian citizens receive treatment in Germany, 4 people – in the Dominican Republic, 2 people – in Italy, 2 people – in Poland, 2 people – in the UAE, 1 person – in Spain, 1 person – in the Netherlands and 1– in the Seychelles.

 6 Ukrainian citizens have recovered: 4 – in Japan, 1 – in Italy and 1 – in Poland.

Three Ukrainian citizens have died, all in Italy.

EMPR

Source: europeyskapravda

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2020 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?