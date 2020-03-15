Urgent appeal from the Minister of Health: MOH proposes to close restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and restrict movement within Ukraine.









Health Minister Illya Yemets proposes to restrict mass gathering of over 10 people and movement within the country.

According to the minister, only pharmacies and grocery stores should operate.

“We have no right to wait until the mass infection of Ukrainians. We must act immediately … It is necessary to close food service establishments and shopping centers, to restrict movement within the country, to introduce a remote mode of work of employees, to review the mode of operation of public transport, to restrict mass gathering of over 10 people.”

“Hospitals must be re-profiled as infection control centers immediately, taking into account the situation. All planned activities should be canceled and all resources should be directed to the fight against infection.”

Illya Yemets said that “the threat posed by the coronavirus today is greater than ever.”

He noted that every hour of delay can “cost hundreds, even thousands of human lives.”

According to him, the Ministry of Health is actively involving the best epidemiologists of Ukraine in the work of the COVID-19 response headquarters.

“I urge all Ukrainians not to be light-hearted. We must not panic, but mobilize … The successful experience of other countries has shown that self-isolation is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease.”

EMPR

Source: MOH, ukrpravda

P. S. Odesa and Lviv announce support of thids appeasl asnd close everething in the regions except of pharmacies and grocery stores from Monday 16, 2020

