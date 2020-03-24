Ukraine turns over 100 COVID-19 cases: virus hits high officials, ordinary citizens and kids

“Ukraine has 97 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection,” Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said at a briefing.

“13 new cases have been confirmed in Chernivtsi region today, March 25. The dynamics is growing; so there are currently 97 cases of coronavirus disease.”

4 children with suspicion for COVID-19 have been hospitalized at Chernivtsi Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Besides mentioned official info, later the following data was reported on coronavirus suspected and confirmed cases.

3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ternopil Oblast.

3 cases confirmed in Kyiv, including 2 MPs and former head of Ukraine’s special security sercive Khoroshkovsky, who was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia.

2 nurses got virus in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. A woman with coronavirus suspicions died in Ivano-Frankivsk.

A man who has recently travel to Eugipt with COVID-19 suspicions passed away in Dnipro Oblast.

2 new cases on coronavirus report from Kyiv Oblast. Pregnant woman from Irpen got COVID-19. 21-y.o.girl from Brovary hospitalized with COVID-19.

Viktor Liashko considers it advisable to introduce a state of emergency in Ukraine.

“I will support any tough measures restricting the right of people to move freely and leave their homes freely. Especially if it concerns older people, 60+, provided that food and medicines delivery is organized for them and utility payments are postponed.”

Liashko claims that countries that have implemented tough restrictive measures have more easily restrained peak loads on the health care system.

Earlier, Minister of Health Ilia Yemets supported the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine due to the coronavirus spread.

However, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal does not see the need for introducing a state of emergency in Ukraine to counteract the spread of coronavirus.

