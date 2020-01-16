Home » Ukraine’s government approves a list of strategic enterprises not subject to privatization

Ukraine’s government approves a list of strategic enterprises not subject to privatization

, 0

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of strategic enterprises that are not subject to privatization, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk.




Thus, enterprises that ensure energy independence and defense capability of the state, which are natural monopolies or those that are critically important to society cannot be privatized.

“We will strengthen control over the correct use of property and effective management of strategic state-owned enterprises that are not subject to privatization,” Oleksiy Honcharuk wrote.

These include Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrtransgaz, Ukrnafta, the Mayak plant, Ukrposhta, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrenergo, Energoatom, Ukroboronprom and others.

We will remind you that the State Property Fund has published a complete list of all facilities subject to small-scale privatization.

Earlier it was reported that over a year of small-scale privatization in Ukraine, budgets of different levels received UAH 1.48 billion.

