Yuriy Kasyanov – Commander of the Drone Unit That Struck Moscow – Urgently Seeks High-Profile Lawyer

Yuriy Kasyanov — a Major and aerial-reconnaissance specialist — led a volunteer long-range drone unit famed for daring deep-strike operations, including a strike on Moscow.

Now that his unit has been disbanded amid allegations and political pressure, Kasyanov is fighting to protect his team’s reputation, defend his family, and secure a high-profile lawyer so they can keep doing what they do best: build and fly effective UAVs for Ukraine’s defense.

I have very little time. The President, unfortunately, is silent. The volunteer unit that bombed Moscow and carried out unique operations has already been destroyed. Now they’ve come for the people – they’re fabricating charges of insubordination and ‘‘secret communications’’.

I know they can come for me at any moment. They’ll jail me for failure to follow orders (orders can always be issued retroactively), for “corruption”, for anything.

Right now they’re pouring tons of filth and “compromising material” on me and my family — not a word of it true. They write about a “family business,” while my family, on the contrary, did everything for the front. No one enriched themselves. They knew, they approved, they accepted free assistance — cars, aircraft, equipment, premises for personnel, signed acceptance reports and contracts — we were all under a microscope, and now I’m a “corruptionist”? Are you crazy?

The system has gone off the rails — truth is distorted, the law trampled, justice absent. The President is silent.

I need a good lawyer.

While I still can, I’m trying to write something. It comes out disjointed. The main thing — I never had and do not have any political demands. We are volunteers: talented designers, programmers, and electronics specialists. We develop great, highly effective UAVs. We can and want to fight. And we ask only one thing — leave us alone. I never stole any money, and neither did any member of my family. We fought and did everything for victory.

I’m grateful to MADYAR for his stance.

We are indeed in contact with him. He’s a respected combat commander and distances himself from “politics” during wartime, just as I don’t engage in politics, even though they’re actively trying to pull me in.

Madyar is ready to take us in; moreover, we have offers from dozens of brigades and other security units. People know our work. We want to fight. The decision is on the Commander-in-Chief’s desk.

For any support please contact Yuriy directly.

