A 17-Year-Old Ukrainian Killed at a Refugee Center in Dublin

Seventeen-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko was fatally stabbed at a Dublin refugee shelter less than a week after arriving. Two others, including a staff member, suffered injuries; police are investigating the incident.

In the Irish capital Dublin, 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko was killed. The boy had arrived in the country less than a week ago and was living in a shelter for minors seeking international protection.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 8, around 11:00 a.m., at the Grattan Wood residential complex in the Donaghmede area of Dublin. During a conflict in the facility for refugee children, a knife attack took place.

Vadym Davydenko sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Another boy and a woman were hospitalized with injuries, according to Irish media.

The body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy, the results of which will help clarify the details of the tragedy and determine the next steps in the investigation.

RTE News reports that the police were called following a fight between two teenagers – one from Ukraine and one from Africa. The woman who was also injured is an employee who tried to intervene and stop the fight. The boy from Somalia, suspected of being involved in the incident, was detained at the scene but was immediately hospitalized due to the cuts he received.

Law enforcement authorities are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

The embassy is providing necessary support to the family and is preparing for the repatriation of Vadym’s body to Ukraine.