Air Raid Alert in Poland Amid Threat of Russian Drones Near Border

Poland’s Government Security Center reported an air raid alert in Poland, citing the threat of an aerial strike.
Residents of Lublin Voivodeship — including Chełm, Krasnystaw, Łęczna, Świdnik, and Włodawa — received warnings. Authorities also announced the closure of Lublin Airport.
“Due to the threat posed by Russian drones operating over Ukraine near the Polish border, preventive air operations have been launched in our airspace by Polish and allied air forces. Ground-based air defense systems are at the highest state of readiness,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
At the same time, russian attack drone has been intercepted over another NATO member Romania. According to CNN Air Force intercepts Russian UAV over national airspace. Two F-16 fighter jets took off on alert.poland