Protests in Alaska against Putin’s visit are scheduled for on August 14. People around the World appreciate this call of Alaska’s citizens, who are smarter and more honest than the U. S. top officials.

The meeting may not take place after all.

In Alaska, ahead of the Trump – Putin meeting, an anti-Putin protest is being organized. This was reported by the non-governmental organization Stand Up Alaska. The rally is planned for August 14, on the eve of the U.S. – Russia leaders’ summit. The organizers explain that they oppose the presence of an international war criminal in their state and stress that Alaska supports Ukraine.

“With the governor’s approval, the president invited Vladimir Putin, and we are here to send a clear signal to both Donald Trump and Putin. Alaska stands firmly against authoritarianism.”

In a comment to Ukrinform, one of the protest organizers, Stand Up Alaska’s executive director Erin Jackson-Hill, said that protesters have messages for the Kremlin leader Putin:

“He must stop his aggression. He must get out of Ukraine. We needed peace yesterday, and there can be no peace agreement at the negotiating table without Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, in Alaska, on the eve of the Trump – Putin meeting, a natural disaster warning has been issued.

Authorities in Alaska’s capital are asking residents to voluntarily evacuate certain areas of Mendenhall due to an expected glacial flood this week.

The day before, water from the glacier’s lake began overflowing an ice dam, meaning the glacier breach is expected within the next few days.

Alaska flood. August, 2024.

EMPR

