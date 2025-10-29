Around 5 Million Ukrainians Currently Reside in EU Countries

Ylva Johansson stated 4.7 million Ukrainians are under temporary protection in the EU, numbers rising weekly, with plans to transition from protection to long-term partnership.

“It concerns 4.7 million Ukrainians who are currently under temporary protection in EU countries — and this number is still growing,” said Ylva Johansson, the EU Special Envoy for Ukrainians. She made the statement during a conference at the European Policy Centre in Brussels, dedicated to the planned end of the temporary protection scheme in March 2027.

She noted that, in fact, “every week new people arrive in our member states and apply for temporary protection.” She added that although the number of Ukrainians in the EU is increasing, “temporary protection must remain temporary.”

The EU representative emphasized that the European Union is preparing for a new stage of cooperation with Ukrainians.

“Now we are focusing on this new phase — the transition from temporary protection to partnership. We are moving from refugee status toward forming a diaspora,” Johansson said.