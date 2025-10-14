We won’t give a single crown for weapons for Ukraine, – said Babiš, the winner of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic.

Czech billionaire Andrej Babiš, who already served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021, noted that Kyiv is already receiving significant financial support from the European Union.

According to Babiš, the Czech Republic contributes 60 billion to the budget of the European Union, which provides assistance to Ukraine.

“We will not give Ukraine a single crown (the Czech currency) from our budget for weapons. We have no money for the Czech Republic itself,” he announced in Prague on October 8, according to dpa.

At the same time, the politician said he is not opposed to Czech companies exporting weapons to Ukraine: “We have no problem with that.”

He also commented on the initiative to purchase large-caliber shells for Ukraine. Babiš said he considers the initiative acceptable, but believes it should be carried out directly by NATO member states, whereas a private structure has made tens of billions from it.

