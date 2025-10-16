Belarus Launches Mass Arrests Over “Hayun” Case for Documenting Russian Aggression

At least 88 Belarusians have been detained in the “Hayun case” – a channel that reported on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the human rights center “Viasna.”

The case concerns the monitoring channel “Belarusian Hayun,” which, from the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine until February 2025, provided exclusive information on the movement of Russian troops in Belarus and other front-related events.

According to analysts, the total number of detainees is likely much higher, as arrests are still taking place across Belarus, with most occurring in the Gomel region. Human rights defenders predict that the number of people involved in the “Hayun case” could reach thousands.

In early February 2025, it became known that Belarusian security forces gained access to the project’s contact database. Its head, Anton Motolko, publicly acknowledged the hacking, and two days later announced the channel’s closure.

