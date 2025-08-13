Belarus to Test Russian “Oreshnik” Within Nuclear Strike Plan During Joint Drills

Belarus has announced that during joint exercises with Russia, they will develop a plan for the use of nuclear weapons and the “Oreshnik” system.

Russia and Belarus plan to practice “planning the use” of nuclear weapons and the “Oreshnik” missile system during their joint “Zahid-2025” exercises from September 12–16, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced.

It was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing Belarusian state media outlet BELTA.

Direct quote from Khrenin, when asked whether the exercises would cover planning the use of nuclear weapons and the “Oreshnik” missile system:

“Of course, within the framework of the ‘Zahid’ exercise, together with our Russian colleagues, we will work on planning the use of this type of weapon.”

He echoed Russian narratives about the “situation” on Belarus’s western and northern borders and the alleged “militarization” and “military activity” of the West.

Khrenin emphasized that “nuclear weapons are capable of causing unacceptable damage to potential adversaries,” while noting that, above all, they are “an important element of strategic deterrence.”

He also added that NATO leadership is allegedly trying to use “Zahid-2025” as a pretext for conducting its own exercises and threatened them with a “response.”

“What worries us most is the decision of the Polish military leadership to create a formation of over 30–34 thousand servicemen. In our view, this is already a serious formation. It must be closely monitored (which we will do) and reacted to. If they show any aggression toward the Republic of Belarus, we have the means to respond,” Khrenin said.

Russian Oreshnik intercontinental ballistic missile’s debris after it’s launch on Dnipro, Ukraine.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia amassed a military contingent in Belarus, which was justified as joint exercises. In February 2022, Russian forces attacked Ukraine, including from Belarusian territory. Russia also launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine from Belarus.

To remind, in December 2024, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated that “Oreshnik” systems could be deployed in Belarus in 2025, which Moscow used to intimidate the West after Ukraine was allowed to conduct long-range strikes on Russia.

At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kremlin chief Putin was “waving the Oreshnik” to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from ending the Russia–Ukraine war.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukraine is working on developing its own air defense system, as well as a missile system that could serve as a deterrent against the use of “Oreshnik” missiles.

In January 2025, Lukashenko said that Belarus would receive the “Oreshnik” missile system from Russia “any day now,” but in March, he stated in Moscow that the promised “Oreshnik” was still not in Belarus.

In July, Lukashenko claimed that the “Oreshnik” would supposedly be deployed in Belarus by the end of the year.

