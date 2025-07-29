European Commission Warns Ukraine: All Financial Aid May Be Frozen Over Pressure on Anti-Corruption Bodies

The European Commission has issued a stern warning to Ukraine, threatening a complete suspension of financial aid if Kyiv proceeds with legislative changes that would undermine the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) by subordinating them to the Prosecutor General.

This was reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.).

According to a report, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration has been informed that any further political pressure on Ukraine’s central anti-corruption institutions could trigger a total halt in funding from the €50 billion EU Facility for Ukraine.

The warning was reportedly confirmed by Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Chair of the Ukrainian Parliament’s Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU. She stated that Brussels’ message was explicit: “Financial assistance within the EU Facility will be frozen if the situation with the anti-corruption bodies is not rectified.”

Critically, this suspension would affect all upcoming tranches, not just portions of planned disbursements. This escalates tensions between Kyiv and Brussels, as the EU grows increasingly concerned about backsliding on reforms that are core conditions for continued financial and political support.

If confirmed, such a move would mark the most serious financial warning from the EU since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, signaling that Ukraine’s path to European integration and reconstruction aid is not unconditional — and that the fight against corruption remains a non-negotiable priority for its Western partners.

