Germany’s Federal Court upheld the life sentence for a Russian man who killed two Ukrainian servicemen in Bavaria, rejecting his appeal and making the verdict final.

The life sentence for a Russian citizen who stabbed and killed two Ukrainian servicemen in the Bavarian town of Murnau in 2023 has officially come into force.

This was reported by ua.news, citing DPA.

In March, the Munich II Regional Court sentenced the 58-year-old Russian to life imprisonment on two counts of murder, but he appealed the verdict.

Last week, the Federal Court of Justice of Germany rejected the appeal. Since the prosecution did not contest the decision, the verdict against the convicted man has become final.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence published new evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops.

Recently, for the first time, North Korean forces were recorded directly supporting Russian offensive operations against Ukraine, particularly in the Sumy region.

It should be recalled that on August 22, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held an award ceremony for North Korean soldiers who fought on the side of Russian occupiers against Ukraine.