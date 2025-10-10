MiG-31 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Lipetsk region

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the Lipetsk region, erupting near landing. The crew ejected safely.

According to Apostrophe, this was reported by the Russian service “Interfax,” citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the accident occurred on Thursday around 19:20 Moscow time. The aircraft crashed during its landing approach after completing a planned training flight.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the crew survived: “The aircraft crew ejected; there is no threat to the pilots’ lives.”

The ministry also assured that “the aircraft fell in an uninhabited area” and that “the flight was carried out without ammunition.”

According to official data, the MiG-31 is a two-seat, supersonic, all-weather long-range interceptor fighter.

Additionally, “Apostrophe” reported that a U.S. Air Force RC-135U “Combat Sent” electronic reconnaissance aircraft was spotted flying over Russia. This occurred amid rising tensions in relations with Moscow and accusations of conducting “hybrid warfare.” The aircraft, designed to gather information on enemy radar systems, made a loop over Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania.

