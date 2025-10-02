Putin’s Peace Terms for Ukraine

Vladimir Putin ‘demands key regions of Ukraine in exchange for peace’.

Reports of the Russian president’s demands have emerged following the summit in Alaska – as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to fly to Washington DC to see Donald Trump for the next stage of talks.

Vladimir Putin is demanding Ukraine surrender the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces as a condition for ending the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he would consider ending the war in Ukraine if Kyiv surrenders control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Moscow.

Putin announced the condition during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, according to statements on Saturday by four individuals who had direct knowledge of the talks.

Russia would relinquish tiny pockets of occupied Ukraine and Kyiv would cede swathes of its eastern land which Moscow has been unable to capture, under peace proposals discussed by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at their Alaska summit, sources briefed on Moscow’s thinking said.

The account emerged the day after Trump and Putin met at an airforce base in Alaska, the first encounter between a U.S. president and the Kremlin chief since before the start of the Ukraine conflict.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has proposed for Moscow to take full control of the Donbas region and freeze the front lines elsewhere in exchange for ending his nation’s war with Ukraine, and President Trump supports the terms, a European diplomat told Fox News.

Donbas, the region along Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia, had a pre-war population of around 6.5 million and includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Putin’s offer.

