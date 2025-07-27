For the first time, Russia has fully canceled its main naval parade in St. Petersburg, traditionally held on the last Sunday of July to mark Russian Navy Day.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the cancellation in comments to the pro-government outlet Kommersant, citing ‘security concerns,’ stating that ‘safety comes first.’

The UK Ministry of Defence intelligence noted that from 2017 to 2024, St. Petersburg hosted Russia’s main naval parade, which included a review of warships, some of which arrived from other regions of Russia. The parade traditionally featured participation from foreign ships and delegations as well.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 27 July 2025.



Although last year’s parade was scaled down, this marks the first full cancellation since its inception in 2017.

“Small-scale ceremonies are still likely to take place, and Navy Day remains a national holiday in Russia,” British intelligence assessed.

However, on Sunday, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin traveled to his hometown, greeted naval officers, and listened to reports from the commanders of the Russian Navy.

From the depths of our torn hearts we sincerely congratulate the Russians on Navy Day – and tenderly recall how their pride, the Moskva, met the sea floor.

