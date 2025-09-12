UK introduces 100 new sanctions to reduce Putin’s sources of revenue and military supplies

The United Kingdom announced on September 12 the introduction of new sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, as well as individuals and legal entities.

This was reported on the website of the UK government, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the measures come in response to “Russian airstrikes that violated NATO airspace in Poland and damaged the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv.” Recent strikes also badly damaged the British Council and EU delegation buildings in Kyiv.

The new sanctions target, in particular, 70 vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet. It is highlighted that the UK currently sanctions more oil tankers than any other country.

Other restrictions are aimed at 30 legal entities and individuals supporting Russia’s war machine by supplying electronics, chemicals, and explosives used in the production of missiles and other weapon systems. Among them are companies that provided vital electronics to Putin’s army, such as the Chinese firm Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade Co., Ltd. and its two Russian co-owners, Olena and Oleksii Malitski, as well as the Turkish company Mastel Makina Ithalat Ihracat Limited Sirketi and its CEO, Azerbaijani citizen Shanlik Shukurov. It is emphasized that such electronics are widely used in Russian weapons, including Iskander and Kh-101 missiles and drones.

In the last fortnight, Putin has again obstructed US peace efforts by launching the largest air attack of the war against Ukraine, with over 800 missiles and drones fired at the country in a single night.

“The number of Russian drones and missiles launched against Ukraine — 6,500 in July alone — is now ten times higher than a year ago. These 100 sanctions further increase economic pressure on Russia as Putin continues the war, terrorizing Ukrainians with missiles and drones and killing civilians,” the UK government stated.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that her country will not stand by while Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

“These sanctions are the next step in the UK’s leading efforts to intensify economic pressure, alongside our security support and cooperation with the Coalition of the Willing,” she added.

This barbaric war must come to an end immediately, and the UK will continue to work closely with the US, Ukraine and other countries to secure a just and lasting peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Kyiv on Friday, September 12, for a visit.

EMPR

