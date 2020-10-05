Antares rocket, built by Ukraine and US, deliver nearly 8,000 cargo to space station

Another Ukrainian-American Antares rocket successfully launched in the USA and deliver nearly 8,000 cargo to space station.

Ukraine reaffirms its status as a reliable US partner in space exploration . The proof of this was another launch of the Antares rocket – a joint project of US and Ukrainian space companies over several years, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States said.

Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, was invited to attend the Antares launch at the Wallops Island Cosmodrome (Virginia, USA).

This year, the rocket launch preparation, which always takes place in the US, was accompanied by additional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on international travel. In April, the Embassy actively assisted the Northrop Grumman Corporation to organize a special flight delivering a team of Ukrainian space specialists to the USA. Their participation was crucial for launching the Antares on schedule as the main first stage construction, which puts the rocket into orbit, was developed by the Yuzhnoye Design Office and manufactured at the Southern Machine-Building Plant named after Makarov in cooperation with a number of Ukrainian companies.

“And today we saw the practical result of joint Ukrainian-American work – with the help of the Antares rocket, the Cygnus cargo ship again delivered an important cargo to the International Space Station (ISS),” the statement said.

