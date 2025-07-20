Condoleeza Rice: Ukraine has done what no other country could possibly do to damage Russia

After 41 months of this horrible war, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice states that the war has reached a turning point.

President Trump, and the EU, have finally committed together to take a much more aggressive stance on Russia.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice weighed in earlier this week on President Trump’s ultimatum on Russia, suggesting it is a “turning point” in peace efforts in the over three-year-long war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Hill.

“This last week was a turning point,” she said Thursday during a panel moderated by NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

“I think the best news that we could possibly give to the Ukrainian people is that the U.S. and Europe have finally aligned around the idea that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin will not be stopped with words,” Rice continued later. “He will only be stopped if he believes that he can go no further, he can win no further.”

It took the world far too long to recognize the Axis of Evil (Russia, Iran, China, North Korea, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis) has started a world war.



Israel and the U.S. have decapitated Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis and Iran, while Ukraine alone has severely damaged Russia with 1 million Russia casualties, 11,000 tanks, 23,000 fighting vehicles, 32,000 artillery pieces, 1/3 of the Black Sea Fleet and 1/2 of the operational strategic bombers. Ukraine has done what no other country, or no other groups of countries- could possibly do to damage Russia.



Ukraine will hopefully soon be getting the economic, political and military support from the west that is should have receivef years ago.



We have finally reached a turning point.

