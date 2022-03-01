Home NEWS WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for the Washington Post: The world can do more to help Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for the Washington Post: The world can do more to help Ukraine

, 0

Russia and Putin must be completely isolated. Russian ambassadors and representatives should be expelled from international organizations. Boycotts and bans on cultural and sporting events must be further expanded.



▪ We do see and feel the world’s solidarity. We appreciate it. We see that the world admires our people, our army, our President, and it fills us with pride. But stopping Putin requires resolute and immediate steps.

▪We need aircraft. We need effective air and missile defense systems. We need to protect our skies to stop Russian aircraft and missiles from killing more civilians.

▪On the sanctions front, we demand that Russian Sberbank be banned from SWIFT.

▪We demand that countries stop buying Russian oil, which is now tainted with Ukrainian blood, we demand that Russian ships be banned from world ports, we demand that the hard currency of Russian financial institutions in the US, Switzerland, Japan, the UK and the EU be frozen.

The words “Never Again” must become a rallying cry and a call to action, not a solemn but empty promise.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?