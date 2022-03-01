Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for the Washington Post: The world can do more to help Ukraine

Russia and Putin must be completely isolated. Russian ambassadors and representatives should be expelled from international organizations. Boycotts and bans on cultural and sporting events must be further expanded.







▪ We do see and feel the world’s solidarity. We appreciate it. We see that the world admires our people, our army, our President, and it fills us with pride. But stopping Putin requires resolute and immediate steps.

▪We need aircraft. We need effective air and missile defense systems. We need to protect our skies to stop Russian aircraft and missiles from killing more civilians.

▪On the sanctions front, we demand that Russian Sberbank be banned from SWIFT.

▪We demand that countries stop buying Russian oil, which is now tainted with Ukrainian blood, we demand that Russian ships be banned from world ports, we demand that the hard currency of Russian financial institutions in the US, Switzerland, Japan, the UK and the EU be frozen.

The words “Never Again” must become a rallying cry and a call to action, not a solemn but empty promise.

