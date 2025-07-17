Ukraine’s international partners are searching for ways to influence the government in order to halt its authoritarian drift without undermining the country’s defense.

Sofiya Fedyna reveals.

Today, the leading publication Financial Times published an article describing how Zelenskyy’s administration is increasingly using martial law to eliminate opponents.

The article mentions:

▪️ Sanctions against Petro Poroshenko, a vocal critic of Zelenskyy.

▪️ The raid on Vitaliy Shabunin, during which armed State Bureau of Investigation agents stormed his home without presenting a court warrant.

▪️ The search of Oleksandr Kubrakov, possibly as retaliation for reporting corruption involving Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov.

▪️ The situation with Chernyshov, who is close to Zelenskyy.

▪️ The refusal to appoint Tsyvinsky as head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB), a move considered illegal and beyond the government’s authority.

▪️ Svyrydenko, an ally of Presidential Office head Yermak, whose potential appointment is seen as a step toward further power consolidation in the president’s inner circle.

▪️ The reaction of civil society and independent media, who have publicly condemned the government’s actions.

One European diplomat told the publication:

“It seems that Bankova believes the West – especially the U.S. – has shifted its focus. That the rule of law and good governance no longer matter as much.”

